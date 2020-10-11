24.1 C
Have human touch: Etela tells health employees

Health Minister Etala Rajender today exhorted the employees of his department to work with humanity. He attended a meeting of 108 employees  at Telangana Bhavan  here and asked them to serve better the patients. 

On the occasion,  the minister said that government will try to protect interests of its contract employees.

When Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to regularise contract employees congress leaders moved court the minister said. 

The Congress tries to stall welfare and development programs he charged.  Now the corona cases are on decline and the government will offer complete treatment free of cost,  he said. 

Rajender said that the government is ready to spend huge funds for the corona patients.  The government will take stern action against private, and corporate hospitals if violate any norms.  They must take Aarogyasri patients for treatment or will face action,  the minister warned.  The state government offers free treatment in hospitals and 108 employees have to work for patients he added.  

