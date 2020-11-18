28.2 C
Hyderabad, IN
November 19, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

HC asks Center to write letter to German Consulate on Chennamaneni Ramesh’ citizenship row

Dealing with ruling TRS party MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh’s citizenship case, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Central government to write to the German consulate to confirm the status of the petitioner MLA. It asked the Center to find out it the MLA was still holding the German passport and citizenship or not. It asked the center to file an affidavit before court after obtaining the details.

 The Court also directed the MLA to produce the passport he is holding before the court for its perusal and later adjourned the case hearing for four weeks. The court passed the order while hearing the petition filed by Ramesh challenging the order issued by the union home ministry declaring him as not a citizen of India. The union home ministry  had also said that  the MLA had obtained the Indian Citizenship fraudulently by placing fictitious and false documents before it.

