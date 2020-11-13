HC asks Govt to not issue maroon passbooks in scheduled areas

While responding to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Adivasi Samkshema Parishath (ASP) against the state government’s decision to enlist all the structures in Scheduled areas of the state for issuing maroon passbooks, the Telangana High Court directed the state government to not issue maroon or any other passbooks for recognition of rights over the structures raised in Scheduled areas constructed after February 3, 1970, until further orders of the court. The court issued notices to the authorities concerned to respond to the PIL and posted the matter to November 19 of this month for further hearing.