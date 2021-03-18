HC asks Govt to strictly implement ICMR guidelines to keep Covid 19 at bay

Taking note of growing number of Covid 19 virus cases in the state, The Telangana High Court today asked the state government to strictly ICMR guidelines in the state to prevent the spread of the virus. It also asked the state government to categorize all areas with the most number of Covid 19 cases as containment zones and take steps for the prevention of the virus accordingly.

A division bench of the HC has also asked the state government to perform 50,000 RTPCR tests every day. The HC passed these orders while dealing with a batch of PILs filed by various persons. Arguing the case on behalf of one of the petitioners, senior advocate Chikkudu Prabhakar told the HC that the medical bulletin released on March 6, 7 11 , 12 and 13th of this month clearly showed that the state government didn’t perform 50,000 tests per day despite the High Court’s orders.

He urged the HC to consider the non compliance of the orders as contempt of court and initiate action against the officials concerned. However the advocate general of the state told the HC that they were following the orders of the court and conducting the requisite number of tests . Later, the HC adjourned the case till April 7