32.6 C
Hyderabad, IN
February 26, 2021

Navyamedia
Health Health News

HC asks Govt to take decision on OGH reconstruction

018
Osmania General Hospital

The apex court of the state today asked the state government to take a decision on the issue of reconstruction of historic Osmania General Hospital (OGH) at the highest level. It said that the decision should be whether to demolish it or restore the existing building complex of the hospital. It made these remarks while dealing with a batch of Public Interest Litigations (PIL) filed on the issue.

A division bench of the HC asked the state government to inform about its decision on the issue in four weeks time. Citing the policy of the state government to not demolish any historic buildings, it wondered if the state government was not able to take decision during the last five years due to the same.

Related posts

HRC donates PPE kits to Gandhi Hospital

admin

Course in Pranahuti-aided meditation

admin

Breast feeding must, say experts 

Ashok prasad

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali