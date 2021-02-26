HC asks Govt to take decision on OGH reconstruction

The apex court of the state today asked the state government to take a decision on the issue of reconstruction of historic Osmania General Hospital (OGH) at the highest level. It said that the decision should be whether to demolish it or restore the existing building complex of the hospital. It made these remarks while dealing with a batch of Public Interest Litigations (PIL) filed on the issue.

A division bench of the HC asked the state government to inform about its decision on the issue in four weeks time. Citing the policy of the state government to not demolish any historic buildings, it wondered if the state government was not able to take decision during the last five years due to the same.