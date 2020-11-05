HC corners EC on MLC voter enrolment deadline

The Telangana High Court today asked the Election Commission whether it was not right to extend the deadline for the enrolment of voters in the upcoming MLC elections by keeping in view of the loss of life people due to the recent floods in the state . It made these remarks while dealing with a petition filed by one Ramesh urging the court to issue directions to the commission to extend the deadline till December 7.

Responding to this , the counsel for the EC told the HC that it was mentioned in the Act to collect the applications for the enrolment from October 1 till November 7 every year. He however said that the enrolment could be done from December 1 till December 31.

Responding to this, the High Court asked the commission to tell its stand over the plea of the petition and give clarity whether those who failed to apply before the existing deadlines could apply from December 1 to 31