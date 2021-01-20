17.7 C
HC declines to hold emergency hearing on a petition filed on Kaleswaram irrigation project

The Telangana High Court today declined to hear a Public  Interest Litigation (PIL) filed challenging the transportation of water from Kaleswaram lift irrigation project through pilot line system. The petition was filed by the Convenor of Telangana Engineers Forum  Donthula Laxmi Narayana .

In his petition he told the HC that the transportation of 3 tmc of water through pumping system would put an additional burden of Rs. 8,000 crore on the state government and added that it would also burden the state government with an additional amount of Rs.10000 towards annual maintenance . He also said that the method would also lead land acquisition problems and electricity problems. He said that the state government could not take up any new project without obtaining permission from Central Water Commission (CWC).

He told the HC that the implementation of the old system would alone save the public money and urged the HC to issue orders to the state government to take up the project in the old method.

