HC gives 2 weeks time on Chennamaneni Ramesh case

The controversial dual membership of TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh is still hanging in balance as the state and the Centre are at loggerheads. Afresh the High Court has adjourned a related case for two weeks. After hearing the case about the MLA’s Indian citizenship the court has offered time to the Telangana government two weeks time to come up with other details. The government of Telangana urged four weeks of time to file a counter petition on the same issue and the court gave only two weeks.

While the Centre sought inquiry of the MLA in person in week days, the state government opposed the Centre for taking unilateral decision on Ramesh citizenship issue.

The government argued that the centre has nothing to do with the case as there is no law and order problem from the MLA. He had the German citizenship earlier and has now been serving Telangana people for two terms the government informed.

The government further said that the MLA representing the ruling TRS is serving his best to the constituency and people seek his services.

ASG Ravi Kiran has informed that the government offered all records pertaining to the case. The congress leader Adi Srinivas urged the court to sort out the issue at the earliest.