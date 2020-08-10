HC issues notices to CS, DGP on congress leaders plea

The Telangana High Court today issued notices to the state Chief Secretary, DGP and other authorities concerned and asked them to respond to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Congress party leaders seeking direction to the government to permit them to visit the demolished old secretariat complex.

The petition was filed by the party leaders like Mohammad Ali Shabbir, MP A.Revanth Reddy, former MP K.Vishveswar Reddy. When the petitioners have claimed that there is a treasure’ beneath the demolished secretariat rubble, the Court said that they can file a complaint before the Archeological department and urge it carry out its inquiry. It also asked the state government as to why it can’t ask for the inquiry by the ASI. It asked the state government to file its counter affidavit in the case.

A division bench of the HC has also made it clear that the public representatives didn’t have powers to carry out the Inquiry. It later adjourned the case by two weeks.