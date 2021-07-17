HC stays Khanamet grave yard land auction

The State government has received a blow in the Telangana High Court in the issue of the auction of three acre grave yard land in Khanamet area of the city. The HC has stayed the auction of the plot number 17 located in the golden mile area till further orders.



The State government auctioned 15 acres of land in golden mile area of Khanamet area recently . However the parcel of land also has three acres of grave yard land auction. However , the local people have approached the HC on the issue and urged it to stop the auction of the land.

In their petition, they told the HC that the land had the graves of their forefathers. Responding to the petition, the HC asked the state government to stop the auction of the plot. It made it clear to the TSIIC that the auction should be in accordance with the final orders the court. It later adjourned the matter till August 5 of the next month.