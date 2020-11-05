HC today refused to grant stay on Layout Regularization Scheme

The Telangana High Court today refused to grant stay on Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) issue without hearing state government’s version. It made these remarks while hearing a batch of (PILs) filed challenging the GO 131 issued for regularization of unapproved and illegal layouts in urban and rural areas under the Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS).

Arguing the case on behalf of one of the petitioners and Bhongir MP K. Venkat Reddy, his counsel urged a division bench of the HC to issue stay orders on the implementation of the GO. However, the HC said that it cannot pass the orders without the submission of the counter by the state government.

That Arguing the case on behalf of the state government the advocate general sought two weeks time from the HC to respond to the petitioners’ contentions on the issue. Following this, the Court posted the matter to November 12 for further hearing.