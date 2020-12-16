HCCB pressed 2 New Renewable Energy Projects into service at its factories at Vijayawada and Ameenpur during the pandemic

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), one of India’s top FMCG companies, successfully pressed 2 additional renewable energy projects into service at its factories in Vijayawada and Ameenpur (near Hyderabad) during the pandemic. These include the commissioning of a Solar Roof Top Panel at the Ameenpur factory and a power purchase agreement for sourcing solar power for the Vijayawada. These are among the 7 additional renewable energy projects into service by HCCB during the pandemic.

The Solar Roof Top Panel project at the Ameenpur factory has an installed capacity of around 800 KWp. For the Vijayawada factory, HCCB entered into a power purchase agreement with Slylandro Power Pvt. Ltd. to supply 6 million units of solar power.

Reflecting on the significance of sourcing renewable energy for the factories, Alok Sharma, Executive Director, Supply-Chain, HCCB said, “The success of these projects is indeed a major milestone in our quest to be a sustainable driven company. The team is fully geared up to constantly keep looking at opportunities to exploit renewable energy sources. This is part of our commitment to do business in the right way and we believe use of clean and green energy is a step in the right direction to contribute towards mitigating the impact of climate change.”

The other renewable energy projects successfully pressed into service by HCCB include projects at its operations in Sanand & Goblej in Gujarat, Wada in Maharashtra and Bidadi in Karnataka. Installed in different factories of the company, these projects are designed to source 23.5 million units of power by way of Purchase Power Agreement (PPA) through various state grids. Powered essentially by wind, solar, and biomass, the renewable energy projects are likely to achieve a reduction of around 2 lakh tons of carbon emission every year. The total installed annual power generation from renewable energy sources in HCCB has now increased from reached from around 70 million units in 2019 to 93 million units this year.

Earlier, 13 out of the total 15 factories of HCCB achieved 100% LED lighting in 2019. Besides, the company has also adopted CNG fuel to operate its boilers.