May 28, 2021

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

HDFC Bank offers Rs 1.55 Cr to KTR towards Corona fight

HDFC Bank in Hyderabad today offered Rs 1.55 cr financial assistance to Telangana Government towards Covid-19 control measures.
A team of the bank has handed over the cheque for Rs 1.55 cr to IT Minister, KT Rama Rao.  The team called on the minister at Pragati Bhavan here and offered financial aid to fight Corona cases.
HDFC Bank Senior Vice President Vishal Bhatia, state head Shravan Kumar offered the cheque to the minister to control Corona pandemic. 
On getting the cheque, KTR extended thanks to the HDFC Bank for its support. 

