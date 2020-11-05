22 C
Hyderabad, IN
November 6, 2020

Navyamedia
Education Education News

Hearing on violation of orders by private schools adjourned 

060
Hearing on violation of orders by private schools adjourned 

The hearing of the case related to the violation of GOMS No.46 by all private educational institutions of the state was adjourned to November 25 of this month today.  The state government submitted its inquiry report on the issue before the HC.
In its report, it told the HC that it had conducted in-depth inquiry on 11 private schools of the state. The state government told the HC that 10 schools had violated the GO . It sought time from the HC to conduct inquiry on the remaining one school. Later the advocate  for the CBSE schools has urged the HC to adjourn the matter for further arguments.
 On the other hand, the division bench of the HC has also allowed the advocate for the schools to argue before a single bench on a petition filed by a school management on the same issue. 

Related posts

UoH gearing up for Entrance Exams from September 24

admin

UoH Faculty invited to speak at ICWA-SAU Webinar

admin

Bharat Bandh forces postponement of CBSE Class 12, 10 exam in Punjab

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali