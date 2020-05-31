29.4 C
Heavy rain lashes Hyderabad 

Heavy rain lashed  state capital Hyderabad and its surrounding areas today. The roads of the state capital have been inundated completely and low lying areas witnessed huge inflows of flood water. Strong gales that accompanies the rain uprooted trees at some places.

The areas that witnessed the heavy rain are Banjara Hills, LB Nagar, Hayatnagar, Dilsukhnagar, Mehdipatnam, Masab Tank, Tolichowki, Malakpet, Ameerpet, Begumpet, Abids, Koti, Secunderabad, Uppal and Punjagutta. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Weather center officials have said that the state could witness heavy to very heavy rains during the next 48 hours due to the formation of a depression over Chattisgarh 

