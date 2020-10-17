22.3 C
Hyderabad, IN
October 18, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

Heavy rains warning to the state

0140

The state is likely to witness heavy rains during the next three days. This was revealed by Hyderabad Meteorological center. department . It said that the cause of the heady rain would be the formation of the very serious low depression over Arabian sea and added that it would weaken during the 48 hours after travelling towards the western side of the sea.

 On the other hand, another Lowe depression area is still active over bay of bentos on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh state. It said that one more low depression area was likely to be formed in the Bay of Bengal on October 19. The center said that the state would also witness normal to heavy rains in the state during the next three days. 

Related posts

CM YS Jagan enhances incentive under YSR asara scheme

admin

Who is hatching conspiracies on corona virus: Bhatti asks CM KCR

admin

AP to invite 29 states’ FMs over 15th Finance Commission

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali