Heavy rains warning to the state

The state is likely to witness heavy rains during the next three days. This was revealed by Hyderabad Meteorological center. department . It said that the cause of the heady rain would be the formation of the very serious low depression over Arabian sea and added that it would weaken during the 48 hours after travelling towards the western side of the sea.

On the other hand, another Lowe depression area is still active over bay of bentos on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh state. It said that one more low depression area was likely to be formed in the Bay of Bengal on October 19. The center said that the state would also witness normal to heavy rains in the state during the next three days.