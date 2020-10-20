Help all victims, oppn stop politics: Srinivas Yadav

Animal Husbandry Minister, T Srimivas Yadav today said that the KCR Government has released Rs 550 crore towards help to rain hit households in the city. He slammed the opposition parties for making bad comments on the government on relief and rescue measures.

He visited rain hit areas in the city and offered Rs 10000 help to the rain hit houses. The heavy rains were never seen in recent times and KCR government came forward to help the victims. He stated that chief minister has offered funds immediately to help the needy. The government generously offers Rs 1 lakh to totally damaged houses, Rs 50000 to partially damaged houses and Rs10000 to normal hit houses.

There is no need of panic as the financial support will be given to the victims. The opposition parties should infirm about victims who are to get help he said. No Government has made such a swift move of giving financial support to the flood victims he said.

Srinivas Yadav asked the opposition parties to avoid mudslinging and participate in helping the needy. He said that the opposition parties should avoid politics during this calamity that ravaged several low lying areas. He gave confidence that all the affected as families will get necessary help.