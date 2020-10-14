Help victims of heavy rains : KTR

Municipal Minister, K T Rama Rao today convened an emergency meeting in light of heavy rains in the city.

In light of heavy rains in the city, Ministers KTR and Talasani Srinivas Yadav convened an emergency meeting with officials from various Govt Departments, agencies at GHMC Head Office to take stock of the situation in Hyderabad city.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Dy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, MAUD Prl Secy Arvind Kumar, HMWSSB MD Dana Kishore, EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati participated in the meeting.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, and Police Commissioners have attended the meeting via teleconference.

Ministers instructed the GHMC Mayor, Dy Mayor, MLAs, and other elected representatives and officials to be available in the field and continuously monitor and coordinate relief measures.

Minister KTR requested DGP Mahender Reddy and all Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda to proactively monitor inundated areas/roads and ensure appropriate traffic diversions are in place.

KTR asked the officials to ensure food, water, and other essentials are available at relief shelters. Doctors from Basthi Dawakhanas to be stationed at relief camps. The minister stated that several trees and electricity poles were uprooted due to the deluge. He asked the TSSPDCL officials to coordinate with MAUD and Police Depts to ensure power is restored at the earliest.

Minister asked the HMWSSB MD Dana Kishore to ensure all stormwater drains are functional, and all manholes are guarded properly. Also, take precautions to prevent drinking water contamination.

Minister KTR asked the Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy District collectors to coordinate with the Police Dept and MAUD Dept to evacuate people residing in low-lying areas and on the banks of nalas and Musi River to relief shelters.

Minister KTR has instructed GHMC officials to inspect the under-construction buildings and take necessary precautions where cellars are dug. He also asked the GHMC and Police Dept to coordinate and shift the homeless to relief shelters.

Minister instructed the offices to evacuate the citizens from the flood-affected areas and shift them to the nearby community halls, function halls. People living in low lying areas need to be alert as the gates of Himayatsagar and Hussain Sagar were lifted to release the floodwater. Minister asked the officials to take complete precautions while conducting rescue operations.

He directed them to evacuate people from old and dilapidated buildings as a precautionary measure. Public representatives and officials across the GHMC limits are already on the ground, trying to normalize the situation in the city. Minister KTR instructed GHMC Officials to double the number of Annapurna meals served in the city and also serve dinner too where there is need.

Minister KTR appealed to the citizens not to venture out for the coming two days as more rains are expected in the city.