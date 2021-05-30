Helping Hands to Corona hit

Quite a number of organizations and individuals are extending a helping hand to the families affected by Covid-19, to mitigate their sufferings.

Sree Seetharamaseva Samithi, has been providing food, twice a day, at the doorsteps of the patients and their attendants, thus giving great relief to those in distress. Members of the Samithi are also providing oxygen concentrators to the needy. In addition, they are supplying essential commodities to the families in slum areas which were deprived of work and livelihood due to the corona.

Samithi President M Vijayabhaskarcreddy said Samithi members Rameshraju, N Srinivas, By Sredharreddy, Sudhakar Kumar can be contacted on 9848050058 or 9441697966 for food, oxygen, etc.

Jubilee Hills

Arvind Alisetti and his friends are providing food to 1200 the corona patients at NIMS, Niloufer, Gandhi and fever hospitals, free of cost.