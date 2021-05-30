29.5 C
Hyderabad, IN
June 2, 2021

Navyamedia
Health Health News Life

Helping Hands to Corona hit

0120
We got 2nd Wave because of our Complacency and Virus Mutation, says Dr. Sudhir Kumar

Quite a number of organizations and individuals are extending a helping hand to the families affected by Covid-19, to mitigate their sufferings. 

Sree Seetharamaseva   Samithi,  has been providing food, twice a day,  at the doorsteps of the patients and their attendants, thus giving great relief to those in distress.  Members of the Samithi are also providing oxygen concentrators to the needy.  In addition,  they are supplying essential commodities to the families in slum areas which were deprived of work and livelihood  due to the corona.  

         Samithi President M Vijayabhaskarcreddy said Samithi members Rameshraju,  N Srinivas, By Sredharreddy,  Sudhakar Kumar  can be contacted on  9848050058 or 9441697966 for food,  oxygen, etc. 

Jubilee Hills

     Arvind Alisetti and his friends are providing food to 1200  the corona patients at NIMS,  Niloufer, Gandhi and fever hospitals,  free of cost.

Related posts

WORLD CLASS STATE OF ART CHILDRENS HOSPITAL AT TIRUPATI SOON ON DONATION BASIS- TTD CHAIRMAN

admin

Kidney Disease and Women

admin

Country as a whole likely to receive normal monsoon rainfall

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali