Here is how online coaching has helped the JEE Main 2020 aspirants amid COVID-19 crisis

Due to the current pandemic situation due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the times are uncertain. The second session of JEE Main exam, which was scheduled from 5th April to 11th April, is now postponed until further notice. JEE Main 2020 examination postponement has also impacted the aspirants who have been preparing for the exam for many years. During such times, the candidates need to stay positive and focus on the goal.

With technology improving every day, online classes are getting more common and preferred among students. There are a lot of advantages of these online classes over traditional classes. Especially during the lockdown, when social distancing is being practised. Online classes for JEE main 2020 has become more important. These classes help the students to prepare and also stay focussed on the exam.

Advantages of Online JEE Main classes over traditional classes

Flexibility of schedule

Online classes for JEE Main 2020, April examination preparation provide an immense amount of flexibility to the students. There are often assignments and deadlines set throughout the course, which allows the candidates to learn at their own pace on their own flexible time. These classes can also be scheduled without interrupting your routine schedule. Online students can create their own study environment without having any distractions as compared to traditional classrooms.

Cost friendly

The online classes present for JEE Main are cheaper compared to the traditional classroom classes. There is certainly more cost involved in traditional classroom coaching; hence online classes are more cost-efficient. Also, all the cost material will be available online, which further decreases the cost of learning for the JEE Main aspirants.

Learn whatever you want

Online classes for JEE Main 2020 gives you the flexibility to take up any subject at any point in time and prepare from it. During the lockdown conditions, most of the students are in the revision mode. You can choose any subject or topic from multiple options present that you wish to revise or prepare. These times can also be used to focus on your weak areas. Online classes have topic-wise videos which can help you in the weak areas. You can learn the fundamentals from these and then go for problem-solving.

Less Pressure

There is certainly a lot of pressure on the students competing for JEE Main examination. Some students find it difficult to handle the pressure that is created in classroom mode. With online learning, students can have interaction with classmates and instructors in an environment that is more apt for learning and not for competing with others.

Several coaching institutes have helped the JEE Main aspirants during such tumultuous times. Online coaching helps the candidates to maintain their rhythm and not break their cycle of preparation. Some of these institutes like Aakash coaching, Kaysons education, Byju’s, Toppr, Unacademy, etc. provide tailor-made online classes for the JEE Main aspirants.

Some of the major highlights of the online courses that are offered by these institutes

Mentioned below, are some of the salient features offered by the institutes offering online courses:

The live online cases are being taken by highly qualified faculties who are ex-IITians. These faculties are competent and have years of industry experience as well as in online IIT coaching.

The classes are usually scheduled after school hours and thus are convenient. During the lockdown, these classes can be more beneficial since they can be watched at any time.

The online classes have interactive study programs, and the academics are planned according to the need of each student.

One-to-one sessions are also arranged for clarifications on doubts and solving problems. This is a very important attribute of online classes since students are not allowed to travel during the lockdown. The online doubt solving really helps the JEE Main students during such a crisis situation.

Also, there are regular parent-teacher meetings organized so that the parents are informed on the progress of their child. Some useful suggestions and feedbacks are also taken.

These JEE Main online classes provide the students with 24X7 support system where the students can get the queries solved at any time.

For some students who are new to these platforms, there are free trials available so that they can be tested once before you on-board them.

One of the key features of the online classes during lockdown is that the students can still practice and revise by sitting at their homes. The online coaching helps in preparing a complete JEE Main 2020, April exam strategy and make the best use of the time available now.

The following are some of the materials you get from the online coaching institutes

You can expect the following study resources from online coaching institutes:

Live online classes

Online study material and e-books

Links of recorded classroom sessions

Daily practice tests with analysis

All India Test series

Some major online players in the education sector for JEE Main 2020

You may look up to the below mentioned online or ed-tech companies for online preparation of JEE Main 2020:

Byjus

Extramarks

Ask IITians

AAKASH iTutor

BANSAL Classes

The uncertainties which ate revolving around due to Covid-19 are to be dealt with positively by JEE Main 2020 aspirants. This time should be best put into use by taking online classes preparing the right strategy and following it. The time utilized now will pay off during the exam and will help you achieve dreams.