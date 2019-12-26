Hero Nikhil celebrates Christmas with physically challenged kids

Young actor, Nikhil celebrated this Christmas with 120 deaf and dumb, physically challenged students at an orphanage in Old City, Hyderabad. Nikhil is also contributing for their Educational daily needs.
Nikhil recently scored a super hit with investigative thriller Arjun Suravaram, which minted big bucks at the box office. He has started working on Karthikeya 2, which has already gained a positive buzz. More details about the project will be out soon.
Nikhil made this Christmas a special one for unprivileged kids.