Rohan Bharadwaj is presenting it in Mrs. Lalitha Rajyalakshmi’s production under Color Clouds Entertainments. Prabhakar Aaripaka is directing it starring Anahitha Bhushan as the female lead.

As of now, Seethayanam team is wrapping up the post production works while the Dubbing, Re-recording & D.T.S final mixing works are commencing in Prasad Labs at brisk pace.

However, makers plan to dub this Telugu – Kannada bilingual in Tamil & release the movie simultaneously in all 3 languages.

Meanwhile, Producer Mrs. Lalitha Rajyalakshmi says “We filmed Seethaayanam uncompromisingly. We shot at beautiful locations of Bangkok, Hyderabad, Mangalooru, Agumbe, Bangalore & Vizag for almost 63 days. Our Director Prabhakar Aaripaka’s story & making perfectly justified the tagline ‘Respect Women’. Popular Music Director Upendra Kumar’s son Padmanaabh Bhardwaj gave us beautiful melodies. I hope you’ll all definitely love those 5 songs. Popular Celebs will launch our Teaser & Trailer very soon.”

Director Prabhakar says, “With the rich production values of the makers & splendid performances from our Akshith & Anahitha, Seethaayanam has turned out very well as expected. With a Youthful story & Trendy scenes, our movie portrays sensitive emotions too. Wrapping up the dubbing works, Seethaayanam is yet to be censored soon. Our Music Director Padmanaabh Bhardwaj’s work is impressive. We’re bringing the shloka that’s been inevitably written on the Telugu Marriage Invitation cards from decades in the form of a Song. Interestingly, the Telugu & Kannada charana’s (Middle Stanzaa) of a breathless song in our film is sung by Popular Singer Shweta Mohan while the Tamil vocals are lent by Thalapathy Vijay’s cousin Pallavi Surendar. We’re very much sure it’s going to win the hearts of listeners in all the 3 languages.”

Cast: Ajay Ghosh, Madhunandhan, Vidyulekha Raman, Bithiri Satti, Krishna Bhagavan, Gundu Sudarshan, Anant, Jabardast Apparao, TNR, Madhumani and Meghna Gowda.

Story & Direction: Prabhakar Aaripaka

Producer: Lalitha Rajyalakshmi

Camera: Durgaprasad Kolli

Editing by: Praveen Pudi

Lyrics: Chandra Bose, Ananta Sriram

Fights: Real Satish

C horeography: Anish