HFL launches football academy in the city

Hyderabad’s biggest football league Hyderabad Football League (HFL) launched its first ever football coaching academy at Basheerbagh with an aim to provide top class coaching to the next generation of male and female footballers. The training will be conducted in separate batches for budding football enthusiasts of 8 years and above from Monday to Friday between 5pm and 7 pm.The academy is all set to provide coaching to multiple Batches with batch size of 15 players per batch.

Speaking at the event Adil Mistry, Director of HFL said that this was the first of many academies that they plan to open in various parts of the city and their vision was to ensure that the next generation of young footballers from Hyderabad are better equipped and technically strong as players from anywhere in the country.

For queries and registrations visit their website www.thehfl.in or call +91-9133662193. https://www.thehfl.in/registrations