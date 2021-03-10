Hitesh Sharma signs two-year extension with Hyderabad FC

After a memorable campaign in the Indian Super League, Hyderabad FC have turned their attention to strengthening their team for the next season. Impressive midfielder Hitesh Sharma has now signed a two-year contract extension with Manolo Marquez’s side, the club announced on Wednesday.

“I am really proud and happy to have signed this contract with Hyderabad FC,” said Hitesh after putting pen to paper. “I believe that we have the best players, the best management and the best coaches we can ask for at the club and I hope to continue the hard work for years to come,” he added.

The 23-year-old medio, who joined Hyderabad FC in January 2020, played a crucial role in the side’s fight for a place in the top-4 this league campaign. The youngster made 15 appearances (13 starts) and grew into a regular in the first team under Head Coach Manolo Marquez this season. He played a total of 1,060 minutes in the season, which remains his busiest league campaign in his career.

“Hitesh is a really smart player, who understands the game very well,” said Manolo. “He has a great attitude, is calm in possession and always seems to know to do the correct thing in every moment. I am sure he will grow into a better player next season as well,” he added.

Hitesh, who already has a couple of appearances for the Indian National team, was also named in the probables list by National Team coach Igor Stimac, for the upcoming friendlies against Oman and UAE.

The youngster who has 42 ISL appearances, believes that it is now time to keep his head down and work hard, to build on his performances this season. “The plan is to continue the hard work and improve as a player, even in the off-season. I want to become a better player individually and I hope that we can improve as a team and take the next step in the upcoming ISL campaign,” Hitesh added.(