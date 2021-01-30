Hold elections in a transparent manner : Nimmagadda

The Commissioner of the State Election Commission (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar today asked the officials of the state and the district to hold the upcoming Panchayat Elections in a transparent manner. He held a meeting with the officials of the district on the issue of the arrangements being made for the successful conduct of the elections.

Speaking to media persons later, he said that he had worked as finance secretary during the rule of former CM of the state YS Rajasekher Reddy and added that YS had had secular approach. He claimed that he had never broken the confidence bestowed by YSR on him. Referring to the recent incidents in the state, he made it clear he was not scared of anybody. Stating that organization of the elections is a constitutional duty, he said that they would hold the elections as per the constitution of India. Commenting on the unanimous elections, he said that only 36 percent of the local bodies’ posts turned unanimous in the year 2006 and added that the unanimous elections had come down later.

He made it clear that it was not good to hold forceful unanimous elections and added that the eye of shadow teams of the election commission would be on them. He also made it clear that there wouldn’t be any harassment of opposition political parties in the state.