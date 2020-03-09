Hollywood And Bollywood Technicians Working For Rana’s Virataparvam

Handsome hunk Rana Daggubati starrer Virataparvam, billed to be a romantic action entertainer, is fast progressing with its shoot. Except for one schedule, entire shoot is almost wrapped up. The last schedule will commence soon.

Few Hollywood and Bollywood technicians and artists are working for the film.

Action sequences are said to be one of the major highlights of the film. Hollywood stunt director Stefan Richter of URI Fame choreographed the action sequences of the film.

While Rana and other cast are putting in maximum efforts for action and other episodes, the makers are making the film lavishly for the best quality product.

Sai Pallavi plays the lead actress and Priyamani will be seen in a key role. Venu Udugula of Needi Naadi Oke Kadha fame is directing, while D Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri are producing the film that also stars Bollywood actress Nandita Das, Eswari Rao and Zareena Wahab in important roles. Hollywood cameraman Dani Sanchez-Lopez handles cinematography.

The makers are planning to release Virataparvam in summer.