Hollywood Stunt Team Goes Behind Vishnu Manchu and Suniel Shetty ‘Mosagallu’ Explosive action

Vishnu Manchu

You will be blown away by the action in ‘Mosagallu’, that’s what the Hollywood Stunt Team experts who arrived in Hyderabad revealed before they got behind the stars of the movie Vishnu Manchu and Suneil Shetty’s big action sequence shoot.

The forthcoming film action sequence between Vishnu and Suniel Shetty is touted to be an action masterpiece. It’s will be in a class of its own, and the best action ever the Telugu film industry will witness on the big screen. Both the actors have gone through a long training process before the shoot commenced.

Both the actors have looked for ways to push the limits of their body and acting for the heavy-duty action sequence which is being shot in an expansive set created in Ramoji Film City.

Mosagallu shoot is at fast pace to release this summer.

Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Navdeep, Naveen Chandra, Ruhi Singh and others.

Crew:
Producer – Vishnu Manchu
Executive Producer- VijayKumar R
Director – Jeffrey Gee Chin
DOP – Sheldon Chau
Production Design – Kiran Kumar M

 
 

