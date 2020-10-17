Home minister asks girls to be brave

The Home Minister of the state Mekapati Sucharitha today called upon the girls of the state to remain brave and act in a brave manner whenever they faced any kind of problem . She made these remarks after visiting the family members of rape victim Divya Tejaswini in the city.

She paid floral tributes at the portrait of the victim. Speaking on the occasion, she said that they would take all steps to do justice to the family members of the victim. Terming the brutal death of Divya as unfortunate she said that the CM of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy had expressed his deep condolences on the issue.

Sucharitha said that they would take steps for the speedy delivery of the justice as per the request of the family members of the victim. She said that they had booked criminal cases under section 302 and SC and ST atrocities Act. She urged the people of the state to increase their awareness on the laws of the land. She urged the girls to share all their problems with their parents.

Minister said that the police would respond immediately if they called up on emergency number 100. The family members have submitted a representation to the home minister and urged her to do justice to them.