Home Minister, Mayor inspect Nalas at Ramanthapur

Home Minister, Mohd.Mahamood Ali, Mayor Dr. Bonthu Rammohan along with MLA. Subash Reddy today inspected Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu, Kapra Cheruvu as part of Strategic Nala Development Program an action plan of widening of nalas in order to avoid inundation.

During inspection at Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu, Mahamood Ali said that due to recent incessant rains in the city heavy floods and inundation occurred in some parts of the city. 

As per the directions of the Minister MA&UD, Strategic Nala Development Program is set up. As part of Strategic Nala Development Program they came to inspect the lakes in Uppal constituency on works to be taken up to stop inundation in low lying areas.

Speaking on the occasion Rammohan said there are about 30 to 40 hotspots in the city where inundation taken place. These Inundation occurred due to encroachment of nalas and no proper vent to go out into the main stream of Musi River..

Later the Home Minister inaugurated My Nation Petrol filling Station, (Indian Oil Corporation) Kapra, Petrol Pump managed by Telangana State Prison Department, with released prisoners and IOC.

MLC Janardhan Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Ms.Aruna higher officials from Engineering wing participated during inspection.

