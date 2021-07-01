HP Governor condoles death of Udumala Gregory Reddy

Eminent Educationist and founder of the St. Joseph’s Education Society, Hyderabad, Udumala Gregory Reddy, known as UG Reddy passed way here on Wednesday. He was 88 .

In a condolence message, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said ‘I am grieved to learnt about the passing away of Eminent educationist Gregory Reddy, Founder of St. Anthony’s High School, Himayathnagar, St. Joseph’s High School and Junior College in King Koti.

He came from middle class agriculture family and took up the teaching profession, the Governor said.

With an objective to inspire the young minds, to inculcate the discipline in the students by imparting the quality education, Gregory in 1970 established St. Joseph’s Education Society under his visionary leadership many schools and colleges started in Hyderabad over the years, Dattatreya said.

Today alumni of these great institutions were decorated with high positions and respectable place in the society. More than 4 decades with his untiring efforts these institutions played pivotal role in Education in Twin Cities of Hyderabad. It is testament to his commitment of providing affordable education to everyone, beside he also ventured many charitable organizations, he said.

His profound personality is memorable. I always cherished the memory of his enthusiasm, hard working capability and skillfulness. He was a Visionary leader, well disciplined and soft spoken person. Some if his pioneering works will go long way to benefit the future generations, HP Governor said.

We both has very cordial relationships, Gregory used to invite me to many of his Institutional Programs. His death is a great loss to the Telangana particularly to Hyderabad, Dattatreya said and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the breaved family members and staff members.