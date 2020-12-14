HP Governor Dattatreya escapes unhurt in road accident

Himachal Pradesh Governor, Bandaru Dattatreya today escaped unhurt in an accident that took place at Kaithapuram near Choutuppal in Nalgonda district on Hyderabad – Vijayawada National highway.

Dattatreya is safe and his personal assistant was injured a little who was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad. Dattatreya was moving in the vehicle with his personal assistant and the driver only when the incident happened.

The incident occurred as the steering of the vehicle was reportedly stuck and it rammed into a valley on the roadside according to information. The driver could averted the accident with care.

Dattatreya later took other vehicle and went to Suryapet to attend a civic felicitation program for himself at Gundagoni Mysaiah convention Hall.

Earlier, Union deputy home minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP leader Dr K Lakshman met with Dattatreya in the city. We met Dattatreya as a courtesy call they added.

Choutuppal ACP, Sathaiah, and SI Venkanna visited the accident spot and looking into.