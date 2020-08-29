Huge security arrangements made at Bara Shaheed mausoleum

The police have made huge security arrangements at the famous Bara Shaheed Dargah to prevent the organization of the annual Roti festival, which is also popular as Rottela Panduga among the locals.

The police have already issued orders for not holding the festival by keeping in view of the growing number of Covid 19 cases in the state. They have not allowed anybody in the area. Some people who have come from far off areas have returned after being disappointed at the attitude of the police. However, the authorities have allowed the organization of sandal festival on Monday night.

They have said that only 20 people would be allowed for the festival. The officials have urged the people to not come to the dargah and celebrate the festival in their houses.