Human Library event held in Mysuru

Human Library, a concept which seeks to replace books with humans, has recently been held in the City of Palaces, Mysuru in Karnataka. In a statement, Ms K Pavithra, founder of Human Library, Mysuru Chapter said, the first event of Human Library aims to break past long-standing prejudices and stereotypes by creating a safe framework for conservation by using a library analogy of lending people rather than books. She said, it intends to generate greater human cohesion across various social, religious and ethnic diversities.

Copenhagen, Denmark-headquartered Human Library is a registered international non-profit organization. Ms Pavithra said, the notion of Human Library was initially launched in the year 2000 and currently exists in more than 85 countries, known as The Human Library Organization. In India, Human Library is spread across various metropolitan cities including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru.

Ms Pavithra said, the readers of human library have an opportunity during a planned event to borrow Human Books and to engage in conversation with the books. An event like this has the potential to acknowledge the need for a change in societal attitudes and encourage social reforms.