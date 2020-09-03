Hyderabad a global tourism destination: Srinivas Goud

Tourism and Culture Minister V Srinivas Goud today stated that efforts are being made to develop Hyderabad a favourite global tourism destination.

He held a meeting on tourism development in Hyderabad and plans and proposals for MICE program.

It includes to conduct meetings, conferences, exhibitions and offer incentives.

The minister said that the state government is developing the state as the global destination by rapid industries development and IT Sector growth.

As per Chief Minister K Chandra sekhar Rao plan to develop Hyderabad a global city, IT minister K T Rama Rao is making persistent efforts he said. Our focus is on improved facilities, infrastructure and better connectivity in the city, he said.

Industrial and business friendly policy fetched several international companies to the city and offering jobs and employment opportunities. Srinivas Goud instructed officials to prepare plans, and proposals in this regard.