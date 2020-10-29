24.4 C
Hyderabad, IN
October 30, 2020

Sports

Hyderabad FC, Marbella FC announce strategic tie-up

Hyderabad FC,João Victor signing

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC announced today a strategic tie-up with Spanish club Marbella FC, with the clubs signing a three-year association. The Andalusia-based club currently plays in the Segunda División B, having narrowly missed out on promotion last season.
            Hyderabad FC Co-Owner Varun Tripuraneni said, “Marbella FC has one of the top infrastructure facilities in not just Spain, but entire Europe. This strategic tie-up allows us to explore a lot of opportunities which will help Hyderabad FC on the technical side of the game. For starters, the top young players in our first and reserve team will head to Marbella for an extended training period, once travel opens up.”
            Through this tie-up, Hyderabad FC shall be at liberty to avail the facilities and infrastructure of Marbella FC for conducting preseason for HFC’s first team players, and will also have the opportunity of utilizing their Medical personnel and facilities.
            “The facilities and infrastructure will offer a great level of exposure for our players and the idea is to provide medium to long term training experience and not just a short camp,” added Varun Tripuraneni.
            Marbella FC General Manager Héctor Morales said, “This alliance with Hyderabad FC is a source of pride for Marbella FC. It will allow us to be in contact with one of the most important clubs from an emerging football market. We are convinced that this alliance will bring great benefits for both clubs. We are already working with Hyderabad FC to start this new adventure together as soon as possible.”
            Apart from gaining their sporting and technical assistance, Hyderabad FC will also have access to Marbella FC’s global network to scout players. Options also exist to loan players, as well as sign and invest in players strategically as part of the tie-up for both sides.

