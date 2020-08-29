Hyderabad FC part ways with Albert Roca as FC Barcelona come calling

Hyderabad Football Club (HFC) and Albert Roca have decided to part ways after agreeing to a mutual termination of the two-year contract. The 57-year-old Spaniard who had formally taken charge at the Indian Super League side in June, had put in a request to be relieved of his duties following Spanish giants FC Barcelona’s offer to join the first team staff under a new management.

After lengthy deliberations, Hyderabad FC has taken the decision to allow Albert Roca, who hails from Catalonia, to rejoin the club where he was part of the first team staff from 2003 to 2008. Roca will link up with newly appointed boss Ronald Koeman at FC Barcelona, who have won five UEFA Champions League trophies apart from 26 Spanish League titles.

Varun Tripuraneni, Hyderabad FC co-owner said, “I congratulate Albert as he is set for his new role at FC Barcelona. While parting ways with him has been tough to come to terms with, Albert has shown utmost professionalism in his approach and working ways with us right from the start in January, to date. While the going was tough at the club initially, Albert gave the entire club – players, support staff, and fans enormous faith and confidence. Albert leaves us, putting the club in a good position from where we can build upon. I wish him all the success with his new role.”

Albert Roca said, “For me, it’s been a tough decision to make. I am thankful to everyone at HFC for showing immense faith in me since I joined back in January. I am aware that all our fans will be disheartened but believe me, it’s not an easy goodbye for me either. I wish HFC the very best for the upcoming season and the future and I am extremely positive that Hyderabad FC will be one of the top sides this season. I will be assisting the management during the transition phase. Trust me, the club is in great hands and I will be following the club this season and in the future.” Hyderabad FC will announce the new head coach in the coming days.