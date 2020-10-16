22.7 C
Hyderabad Metro comes up with dassera offer to woo passengers

The Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) has come up with a dussera and batukamma offer to woo the residents of the state capital.

The Managing Director the metro rail NVS Reddy today announced that they were giving 40 percent discount in their regular  fares as part of a Metro Suwarna festival offer. He said that the new offer would come into force from Saturday. Reddy made it clear that the metro would be always be ahead when it came to the security of its passengers .

 He said that they had run a special train service for a pregnant woman when the city witnessed heavy rains. He said that the train was run from Victoria station to Miyapur station for the pregnant woman.

