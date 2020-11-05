22 C
Hyderabad, IN
November 6, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

Hyderabad police imposes ban on crackers with high sound volume

068
Hyderabad police imposes ban on crackers

The City Police imposed ban on fire crackers  that cause High  sound volume and lead to sound pollution.
In a statement issued here, the City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar today said that the decision was taken by keeping in view of the public health and law and order in the city and to comply with a Supreme Court order. He said that he orders would be in force from the 6 AM of November 12 to 6 AM of November 16. He also asked the residents of the city to burst fire crackers  from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali. 
 He urged the residents to buy the crackers which emit sound as prescribed by the state pollution control board. He also said that they had banned the bursting of the fire crackers main roads and public areas.
The Commissioner warned that they would take action against the violators as per Hyderabad City Police Act and laws of the land.

Related posts

KV conducts telescope making workshop

Ashok prasad

Centre allots 1100 sq mt land to TRS in Delhi, party pays Rs 8.64 cr

admin

Central team gets corona info from Telangana, leaves for Delhi

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali