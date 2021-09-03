I am happy to be a part of bigg show- nagarjuna

I am happy to be a part of a show that is fulfilling; entertaining every member of the family – Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Host Nagarjuna Akkineni

• The grand premiere of the show will be broadcast on Star Maa on 5th September at 6.00PM

• Bigg Boss is one of the most exciting shows we have today; spread over 100+ days it continues to entertain the audiences

Hyderabad 3rdSeptember 2021: Star Maa’s much-anticipated flagship reality show Bigg Boss is back once again to entertain fans with the fifth season. The grand premiere of the show will be broadcast on Star Maa on 5th September at 6.00PM.The previous season ended on a spectacular note, becoming the highest-rated grand finale in the history of Telugu entertainment, making it India’s most-watched reality show.

Each year the fervoramongst fans for the next season of Bigg Boss Telugu begins right from the culmination night of the previous edition. Keeping with this insight, the communication campaign forthis yearhas been hinting at bringing back the entertainment quotient in the lives of fans who have been praying for the show to return.

“Star Maa has been scaling greater heights, thanks to the love and loyalty of our viewers. We are amongst the leading channels, showcasing the power of regional in the country.We are thrilled to bring yet another exciting season of Bigg Boss Telugu. Bigg Boss is one of the most exciting showswe have today;spread over 100+ days it continues to entertain the audiences.The show is immensely popular amongst the Teluguviewers and it reaffirms our commitment to deliver wholesome and engaging content,” said a Star Maa spokesperson.

The fifth season, with Akkineni Nagarjuna as the host, promises to deliver on the five key aspects of entertainment – drama, romance, action and fun with new tasks, an interesting mix of contestants and wholesome entertainment for the entire family.

Expressing his delight to host the fifth season of Bigg Boss, Nagarjuna said “The last few months have been tough and challenging for everyone and with this show, our endeavour is to bring joy and happiness in the lives of our fans with best-in-class entertainment.

As an artist, I am looking forward to representing and bringing forward the true feelings of the contestantsso that the viewers can understand them better. I am happy to be a part of a show that is fulfilling; entertaining every member of the family.”

Bigg Boss Format is one of the most successful Non-fiction formats globally. The format owned by Endemolshine group has completed 37 seasons In India across 7 languages.

Catch the grand premiere of BiggBoss Telugu on Star Maa on 5th September at 6 pm followed by 15 weeks of drama and entertainment from the Bigg Boss houseat 10 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends.