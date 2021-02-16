I opposed floods, not rains, Mayor denies role in Tahasildar transfer

As there is growing propaganda in social media that the new mayor has spoken against rains in the city, G Vijayalakshmi has responded and refused the same as distortion. She refused to have any involvement in transfer related to Shaikpet Tahasildar.

Vijayalakshmi today clarified that she did not talk against the rains in the city of Hyderabad. What I meant was to through my comments was to see that the floods should have occurred and damaged the properties in the city. However some people are trying to blame me, she replied in a video.

The mayor further clarified that she never spoke to anyone about Tahasildar of Shaikpet who was shifted. It is the issue of the revenue department and the GHMC and mayor have no role in it, she clarified.

I never spoken to anyone to shift the official which is not my cup of tea, she remarked.

It is really for the revenue department to transfer anyone as per their requirements, she felt. Even the Tahasildar clarified that he did not face any political pressure on his transfer. The Mayor has said that it is not good that some persons are distorting my comments .

‘I did not speak against the rains as said that floods should not have damaged the city and caused huge loss to the denizens, the mayor added.