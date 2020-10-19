I resign if Sanjay proves central aid to beedi workers: Harish Rao

Finance Minister, T Harish Rao today criticized the BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay for his false campaign on welfare schemes.

Expressing anguish, Harish said that he will resign as the minister, MLA if Sanjay proves of Rs 1600 a month financial support to beedi workers and Rs 400 by the state government in the state.

He made this challenge and asked the BJP leader to resign if he cannot prove his allegations. Talking to press persons here he accused the BJP leaders of resorting Gobels publicity for votes in Dubbaka bypoll.

There is no truth in what the BJP leaders try to misguide people in the segment on beedi workers amount to and KCR kits. The BJP government in the centre is not giving 16 paise to our beedi workers, Harish clarified. He shown some photo copies misinformation campaign by the BJP leaders.

The Dubbaka by-poll will see the TRS retain its seat as people support the welfare he averred. The minister suggested that it is not good to talk wrong in democracy. The people watching our development programs and are in our favour he asserted. Pensions offered by Telangana like o other state the minister claimed.

The government will develop the segment on winning the seat despite bad talk by the BJP leaders. If the BJP leaders have any affection on Telangana, they must convince Modi Government to accord national status to either Kaleshwaram or Palamur Ranga Reddy projects he said.

The centre is not helping us and the BJP leaders talk of nonsense, he charged. The BJP leaders should refrain from wrong campaign he added.

The people of Dubbaka will sure teach the BJP leaders and opposition parties a lesson he said.