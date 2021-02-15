I welcome Sharmila’s new party : former MLC Ranga Reddy

The former MLC of the congress party Ranga Reddy today said that he was welcoming the proposed Parth of Sharmila, the daughter of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh state late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He made these remarks after calling on Sharmila at her lotus pond residence in the city.

Speaking on the occasion he said that he had special respect for the former CM YSR and added that he was welcoming the move of Sharmila by keeping in mind the special respect that he had for YSR. He made it clear that anybody could form a political party in a democracy like India. He also said that he was ready to serve the party of Sharmila if she thought of availing his services. Ranga Reddy had resigned from the congress party after the expiry of his term as the MLC.