Today, 27th August Padmalaya’s most Prestigious Film, Foundation Stone for Padmalaya which became one of the World Famous Banner with the film ‘Mosagallaku Mosagadu’, First Cowboy film on Indian Screen Enters 50th year. The film was released on 27th August 1971 not only in Telugu But also in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali apart from English, Spanish And Russian and other languages. Released in all the Continents. Now people are talking Pan India which Padmalaya had achieved 50 years back.