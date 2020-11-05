Idealabs and Jaipuria Institute of Management – Indore collaborate for establishing Jaipuria Startup Studio

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indore and Idealabs FutureTech Ventures signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting up Jaipuria Startup Studio :Centre of Excellence in Fintech, Innovation & Entrepreneurship on November 4.

The MoU was signed (in an online meeting), by Prof. Prithvi Yadav, Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indore and Pankaj Diwan, Founder, Idealabs FutureTech Ventures. The Jaipuria Startup Studio will host an Incubation Centre exclusively for Startups in Fintech with emerging technologies. The CoE shall include Digital Labs on emerging technologies. Innovation events such as Ideathons, B-Plan Contests. The startup studio will run a Startup Accelerator culminating into an Investor Meet, as part of the Annual Startup Fest showcasing the best innovations and startups. The CoE will also conduct skilling programmes and joint certification on Fintech and emerging technologies.

Speaking on this collaboration, Prasanna Lohar, Chief Innovation Officer, DCB Bank and the Chief guest of the event congratulated Jaipuria Institute for this thought leadership initiative.

He further added “India is amongst the fastest growing FinTech markets in the world. India ranked the highest globally in the FinTech adoption rate with China. Adoption of technology has a huge potential to disrupt the current and traditional banking system, the FinTech space is now gaining traction in the areas of lending, asset management, deposits and credit system. There is also a strong push from the government especially in digital payments which has redefined the financial inclusion statistics in India.

We are extremely happy to partner with Idealabs and keen on helping Academia build students with Innovation and entrepreneurial mindset.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr.Yadav said, We hope to make our Institute as a hub for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and benefit students and professionals in our entire region. We are very excited about this partnership with Idealabs which has a strong track record in Academic Innovation and emerging technologies.

Speaking on the Occasion, Dr.Priti Bakshi, Chairperson – Entrepreneurship Cell Jaipuria Institute of Management Indore, India, said, The Centre of Excellence on FinTech with Emerging Technologies will enable Startups, Students, Researchers to collaborate and innovate and create path breaking solutions. They will get access to latest tools, domain expertise and mentoring, connect with investors and support for GoToMarket.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Diwan, Founder, Idealabs Future Tech Ventures said, there is a scope for FinTech startups to make use of new-age technologies to overcome challenges and build products and services that impact financial inclusion, last mile reach and delivery, alternative credit models, fraud detection, regulatory compliance, enterprise automation for accounting.