The Institution of Engineers (India) (IEI), Telangana State Centre organized Dr N V R L N Rao Third Endowment Lecture on “Challenges in Underground Construction for Meytro Through Congested Urban Area”. Prof. S R GANDHI, Director, Sardar Vallabhai National Institute of Technology, Surat as Chief Guest and Speaker graced the function.

The Chief Guest said that Construction of Metro Rail Stations are required underground in congested areas in many cities which are adjacent to very old important heritage structures or directly below a congested road. To safeguard the stability of the structure and the heavy traffic on the road, the work requires a very careful planning and execution creating minimum hindrance to the traffic. Also the structure close to the excavation needs to be monitored by placing certain instruments which will give a warning in the event of any excessive settlement of cracks, etc. This lecture will describe the challenges in such construction and method of monitoring as adopted for some of the buildings.

Dr G Rameshwar Rao, FIE, Chairman, IEI, TSC welcomed the gathering and Presided over the function. Prof. (Dr.) Ramana Naik Banothu, FIE, Jt.Hon. Secretary, IEI, TSC, briefed about Chief Guest and Speaker, Er T Anjaiah, FIE, Hon. Secretary, IEI, TSC proposed vote of thanks.