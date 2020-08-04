IIIT Hyderabad to conduct a week certificate program for faculty

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) is planning to conduct a certification course for college faculty on online pedagogy.In a statement here today, In the education sector online has become mainline.

As educational institutions across the country embrace online teaching, the approaches, pedagogy models, techniques, tips and tricks are still elusive.

This course offered by IIITH faculty, is an attempt to address these challenges based on experiences in the last few months, enriched by insights from the various IT in education initiatives at IIITH.

Commenting on the course, Prof P J Narayanan, Director, IIITH said, “When the lockdown was announced in March, without losing any time we switched to online and completed the semester in time, with 100 courses conducted by 80 faculty. All their experiences were distilled into an internal course for our faculty that ran in July. We are happy to see the same now being offered to faculty in other colleges. I am sure this will be very beneficial to the community.”

The 7-day online course from August 17 – 23 , priced at Rs. 5,000 will cover basic models for online pedagogy and will include approaches for preparing and delivering engaging online lectures, tools and skills required for recording lecture videos and creating interactive content on popular Learning Management systems, tips for facilitating collaboration and discussions among students. One of the most important aspects of online teaching is evaluation and grading, for which various options will be presented. It will also cover the best practices for organizing tutorials and lab sessions.