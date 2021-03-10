IIP and JNTU signed MoU to accord recognition to Diploma and PG Program run by IIP Hyderabad

India Institute of Packaging (IIP) Hyderabad enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JNTU (Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University), a State-run university in Hyderabad.

The MoU is inked to accord recognition to the courses—the existing 2 years Post Graduate Diploma(PGDP) and futuristic planned 2 years Post Graduation Program(M.Sc) in Packaging Technology run by IIP Hyderabad and any other programs introduced in future by IIP. The programs in Packaging and other relevant areas of specialization are offered exclusively at IIP Campus Hyderabad to achieve World-class excellence and International Standards. JNTUH will provide academic support and recognition for successful completion of the programs leading to the award of PGDP / M.Sc. in Packaging Technology. The certificate for PGDP/M.Sc. in Packaging Technology (PT) will be awarded jointly by IIP and JNTUH signed by competent authorities of IIP and JNTUH.

The MoU was signed between Prof (Dr.) Tanweer Alam, Director of IIP and Dr M Manzoor Hussain, Registrar of JNTU at JNTU Campus, Kukatpally and exchanged between Prof (Dr) Tanweer Alam, Director of IIP Mumbai and Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Vice-Chancellor of JNTU at a brief function held at BRK Bhavan, Saifabad

Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) – Hyderabad, led by Dr. Gaurav Madhu, Joint Director & Regional Head is the local Chapter of the apex body. IIP is set up by the Government of India, Ministry of Commerce along with the leading Packaging Industries of India to improve packaging standards in India.

The major activities of the IIP are – Education; Training, Research &Development, Testing & Certification, and Consultancy & Projects. The Institute is offering two years full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Packaging (PGDP) course for the last 35 years. IIP Hyderabad was established in the year 2006 and the PGDP program is being run successfully for the last 9 years (since 2011). The Institute has a track record of full placement of the PGDP students to date and more than 5000 IIP alumni are working across the Globe.

In recent years, packaging education has been seen as one of the most viable options for career development. The domestic market size of packaging stands at approximately USD 75 billion and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17-18% in the next five years. To tap the potential of this scale, the sector needs research-led growth to remain competitive with countries like China. Thus, there is an urgent need to upgrade the existing educational programs, i.e. two years full-time Post-Graduate Diploma in Packaging (PGDP) / M.Sc. in Packaging Technology (PT) through Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).