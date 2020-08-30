IITH celebrated its 12th Foundation Day

IIT Hyderabad has celebrated its 12th Foundation Day on 30th Aug 2020 @11:00 AM in virtual mode and telecast it live on YouTube. Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO has graced the occasion with his kind presence as Chief Guest and delivered the Foundation Day Speech.

Prof. B. S. Murty, Director IIT, Hyderabad said, “This foundation day is celebrated to remember all our past achievement which has made IIT Hyderabad a premier and Top 10 engineering institute in the Country as per recent NIRF and QS World Ranking. Invent and Innovate in Technology, how I define an IIT. IITH is at the forefront to develop the technology for the present need of the society. IITH has undertaken 50 plus research projects to fight against COVID-19. IITH has also supported the society through Sanitizer & PPEs and also extended possible help to the surrounding villages adopted under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan. We share a special bond with Japan and I am pleased to share that we have got approval for Phase-2 of Friendship which will support academic, research and infrastructure development at IITH. To promote research and cohesiveness two new awards – Faculty Research Excellence Award and Staff Excellence have been introduced this time. I conclude my address and congratulate all the awardees announced today.”

Speaking about the need to be Atam Nibhar, Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Chairman DRDO said “During the COVID-19 Pandemic, we have seen how biomedical engineering has emerged out as a saviour to fight against COVID-19. It takes time to adapt technology from others and implement rather it is convenient to develop our own. India has proven its capability as a technology leader and now we have the capacity of producing indigenous products like PPEs, Ventilators and Testing Kits. I applaud the importance of Atam Nibhar Bharat, a great vision shared by Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. DRDO being a pioneer research institute in defence technology is taking defence technology to the next level with technology developments like a ballistic missile, world longest range gun & many more to name. DRDO wants to partner with Industry & Academician to promote innovation and realize the great potential for the global benefit. DRDO is also working in tandem with institute like IITH in this direction. DRDO recently signed MoU with IITH to establish a centre of excellence for academic and research excellence. IITH taking notable steps towards technological & research excellence and providing valuable support to the vision of making ‘Atam Nibhar Bharat’. I wish great success to IITH for future endeavours”

Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy (recipient of Padma Bhushan), Chief of Gastroenterology & Therapeutic Endoscopy, Chairman, Asian Institute of Gastroenterology and Shri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments, Government of Telangana have enlightened the audience with their great wisdom as Guest of Honor.

Counting on the importance of biomedical engineering, Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy said “There was a time when engineer and doctor were having significant social and professional distancing. With the changing need, the integration of engineering with medical science has become a reality. Now we need to connect this dot and integrate these two important streams of science for the larger benefit of Mankind. I appreciate how IITH’s Biomedical Engineering Department and Centre for Healthcare and Entrepreneurship (CfhE) has brought excellent innovations. The incubation ecosystem under CfHE is doing a commendable job by developing superior technology, state-of-the-art products and working towards ‘Atam Nibhar Bharat’.

Highlighting the importance of NEP-2020, Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments, Government of Telangana said “Though we got NEP-2020 after 34 years, the salient take-away points from the New Education Policy is really in line with making India an ‘Atam Nibhar’. Integration of science and non-science courses, practical based learning against book-based learning, internship, entrepreneurship, flexibility in the curriculum are important recommendations from NEP which to be considered for implementation on priority. Institute like IIT & IIM are already more than Half-way to observe NEP-2020 and are role model for other state and smaller institutions. It is my pleasure to witness many technological advancements at IITH and hope it will set the path for other institution in terms of academic and research excellence.”

Dean (Faculty) Prof. M. Deepa along with Prof. Murty, Director, IITH has announced various Faculty Academic & Research Excellence Awards, followed by Dean (Academic) Prof. Ch. Subrahmanyam announced Student Academic Excellence Awards & Staff Excellence Awards were announced by Prof. Raja Banerjee. Due to pandemic IITH could not conduct the Convocation for Graduating Batch 2020 and has also announced the Convocation Day Awardees on this day.