IJU extends support to Dec.8 Bharat Bandh

The Indian Journalists Union (IJU) has expressed solidarity with the protesting farmers around Delhi and elsewhere and extended support to the December 8 Bharat Bandh called by various unions representing farmers in the country.

In a statement issued on Monday K. Sreenivas Reddy and Balwinder Singh Jammu President and Secretary General of IJU respectively called on the Union Government to take note of the growing turmoil among the farming community as a result of the three Agri laws which can effectively enslave farmers to corporates.

The IJU leaders said it is worth mentioning here that no consultation process had preceded the enactment of these highly controversial laws. They hoped that wise counsel will prevail soon on the part of the Government to concede to the demands of the farmers to end the impasse.