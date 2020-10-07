Immediate justice needs to people: Mahamood Ali tells police

Home Minister Mahamood Ali today instructed 450 trained policemen to ensure people get spontaneous justice as law and order and peace in the society are key. He took salute of the trained police personnel at a program here.

Mahamood Ali has given a pat stating that Telangana police, are the best in the country. Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has developed the police department with latest technology and modern facilities he said. These are fir providing complete security and immediate justice to the people coming to police stations.

Help them get rid of the small issues and ensure peace and law and order, the home minister said. Our aim is to provide fool proof security and safety to women, girls and poor people Ali added. Trained police persons have to be cautious to check regular crimes, resolve related issues he said.